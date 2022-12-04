KCP Infra Limited Provides Internship for Engineering Graduates across Five states

Covai Post Network

KCP Infra Limited (formerly KCP Engineers Private Limited) has started an internship training program for the Engineering Graduates across five states to create awareness and to explore the various job opportunities in the infrastructure sector. The main objective of this training program is to develop skilled Engineers in the infrastructure sector and to encourage more budding entrepreneurs.

The company is providing practical training to the interns along with stipend as per industrial standards. KCP Infra Limited (formerly KCP Engineers Private Limited) is travelling in the Growth path of achieving Rs.1500 Crores Turnover during the current financial year. Further, we are proposed to participate in various bids on PAN India basis for more than Rs. 5000 Crores in upcoming years.

Further, our Company has diversified its business in various infrastructure development projects such as Construction of roads and bridges, smart city projects, pipeline projects, electrical & Energy Saving projects, Multi -level car parking projects, Solid Waste Management projects. We also have inimitable innovations in Road and Infrastructure sector which make the company eminent in the industry.

Our Company is registered as a “Special Class” contractor in the States of Tamilnadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Kerala and “Super Special Class” contractor in Military Engineering Services. Further, the Company is registered under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency as an “Energy Service Company” (ESCO), which is engaged in design, retrofitting and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The Company has obtained the rating of Grade 3 in ESCO and Grade 2 in RSCO.

Our Company has successfully completed the various infrastructure projects of National Highways, Highways Department, PWD and Local bodies, Southern Railways, Smart City Projects and other infra projects of Government of Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telanagana, Karnataka, Kerala etc.

Though the Infrastructure sector contributes more revenue to the construction industry, the majority of Civil Engineers were not aware about the various job opportunities in these sectors.

We are giving practical training in the emerging job opportunities of the Infrastructure sector along with stipend as per industrial standards. For the last 5 years, more than 100 Engineering Graduates have successfully completed the internship training program and placed in various jobs in the infrastructure sector.

After considering the tremendous success of the internship training program, our company decided to induct 300 Engineering Graduates every year for the internship training program on PAN India basis. Currently, the training program will be conducted at our project sites situated at Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat.

We warmly welcome the Engineering Graduates to join hands with us to explore the various job opportunities in the infrastructure sector. Number of interns is limited to 300 persons.

Applications will be selected based on their eligibility. The certificate will be issued to the concerned persons after successful completion of training. To apply for the Internship training program and to know more about the training program please contact the HR Department of our company at [email protected] and [email protected]