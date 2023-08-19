Kenya to lead modernization of African Textile Industry Through ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 (30th November – 2ndDecember)

Covai Post Network

18countries converging in Nairobi from 30th Nov – 2nd December 2023 in order to forge new business partnerships, explore opportunities and network with local textile industry to present fresh custom leads. The event organized by India ITME Society will create a platform for participating companies to interact with importers, buyers, agents/dealers not only from Kenya but also from multiple counties in the African continent looking at reviving or strengthening their textile industry.

Participation from Machinery manufactures and textile technologist: India, Turkey, Taiwan, Italy, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Austria,Zambia, Sri Lanka, Germany, Rwanda, Spain, China etc. in ITME Africa & Middle East 2023.

Indian companies are enthusiastically viewing this event as an opportunity to extend their customer base in the upcoming and new market in the African continent as well as Middle East.

Major brands and manufactures like Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LMW), A.T.E. Huber Envirotech , Luwa India, Kusters Calico, Gurjar Gravers, Hindtex Industries, Lakshmi Card Clothing, Perfect Equipments, Precision Rubber Industries, Rosari Biotech, S B Dyesprings, Weavetech Engineers, Almac Laser, Yamuna Machine, Krsna Group, BluejadeTexink, Sunita Impex, Supertex Industries, Krossmark Innovations, ALG Group ( South Africa)have already confirmed their presence in this international event. Country pavilions from China, Italy, Ghana, Turkey and Taiwan shall showcase the technology and engineering expertise from their respective countries.

ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 is poised to be more than an event or an exhibition and propose to bring to table complete solutions for textile industry, affordable technology, international exposure, learning and experience, confluence of business houses, investment opportunities, joint venture, access to finance, networking with technocrats, educators, thus paving way for a wave of knowledge, progress, growth and prosperity.

India ITME Society Team personally visited Indian Embassy, Govt Organizations & Associations in Kenya ensuring their support to this event by promoting visitor engagement activities. This technology & trade business event is wholeheartedly supported by Kenyan Government & Industry Bodies

Export Processing Zones Authority, Kenya

Mr. Richard Cheruiyot, Chairman & Mr Hussain Mohamed, CEOsupported ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 on their Twitter platform:ITME Africa and Middle East 2023 is set to take place from November 30 – December 2, 2023 at @KICC_kenya @ IndiainKenya @MITI_ke @Investment_KE @ IndustryKE @Trade_Kenya

Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industries

Ms. Patricia B. A. Aruwa, Deputy Director – Industries Business Environment and Private Sector Development Directorate, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industries, State Department for Investment Promotion said this event shall definitely initiate two-way trade and investment linkages between Kenya and India.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers

Mr. Anthony Mwangi, Chief Executive, KAM, said that ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 will be a great opportunity to interact with Exhibitors &Business delegates from 18 countries across the world.