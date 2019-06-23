Kenyan wins 10 km 'Go Green Marathon' Covairace  

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Issac Kemboi from Kenya Sunday won the first prize in 10 km race men category in the Asian Paints Coimbatore Marathon, a 'Go Green Marathon' .



Over 10,000 runners from 12 to 60 years of age participated in both the categories of 5 km and 10 km, with male and female participants seen with 'Go Green' message.

Sowmya S of Coimbatore won the 10 km women's race.

District Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar inaugurated and flagged of the the 2nd edition of the Marathon at Nehru Stadium in the presence of senior officials from Asian Paints.

All the participants received the free saplings distributed by the organisers followed by their prizes, medals and kit and were handed over 40 prizes to the winners in Marathon for both 10 km and 5km participants.

The 10 km Marathon had both male and female winners and first prize cash worth Rs.10,000, second prize cash worth Rs.7,500 and the third prize worth Rs.5,000.

The first prize cash for 5 KM was worth Rs.5,000, second prize cash worth Rs.3,500 and the third prize worth Rs.2,000.