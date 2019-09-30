Kerosene bottle seized from woman who wanted to immolate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police on duty at the office of the district collector here today seized a bottle of kerosene from a woman, reportedly carried for committing suicide by immolation.

The middle-aged, Vasantha of Annur in rural limits had come to submit a petition against a person who was refusing to return the jewels she had pledged some two years ago, police said.

Despite paying the money and interest, the person, Vijayakumar refused to return the 17 sovereign of gold ornaments and started demanding more money and spreading unnecessary personal rumours, she told police.

Unable to bear the harassment, Vasantha came to the collectorate, being the grievances day to submit petition, with kerosene bottle to commit suicide by setting afire. However, police on duty while checking seized the bottle thus avoided a suicide attempt.