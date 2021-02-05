  • Download mobile app
05 Feb 2021
Kin of deceased stage dharna, demanding action on Coimbatore-based worker’s death

Covai Post Network

February 5, 2021

One Rangasamy has been working as a permanent cleaner at the Seethalakshmi Maternity Government Hospital near the District Collector’s Office. Two days ago, the 40-year-old died by suicide by consuming pesticides. He recorded a video in which he had alleged three persons working at the hospital to be behind him taking the extreme step. Rangasamy is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Relatives protested yesterday saying no action has been taken against those who allegedly instigated the suicide.

If you or your loved ones need help, call on these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

