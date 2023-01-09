KMCH INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES GRADUATION DAY

Covai Post Network

Graduation Ceremony of KMCH Institute of Health Sciences held on Monday 09th January 2023 at 10.00AM ,Paavai Arangam. KMCH Institute of Health Sciences consists of ,College of Nursing, College of Physiotherapy, College of Pharmacy, College of Occupational Therapy and College of Allied Health Sciences. .Dr.Thavamani D Palaniswami,Managing Trustee,KMCR &ET welcomed the gathering, Dr.Nalla G Palaniswami,Chairman and Managing Director,KMCH delivered presidential address., Dr.Arun N Palaniswami, Executive Director,KMCH facilitated the graduates .Dr.P.V.Vijayaraghavan,Vice-Chancellor,Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher education & Research (Deemed to be University),Chennai) is consented to be the Chief Guest and presented Graduation address and around 1485 graduands awarded graduation degree. The programme concluded with Vote of thanks by DR.O.T.Buvaneswaran,Chief Executive Officer,KMCR&ET.

KMCH COLLEGE OF NURSING

KMCH College of Nursing is one of the well renowned college in South India. In B.Sc (N) 195 Nursing graduates , Post Basic B.Sc Nursing 36 Graduates , M.Sc Nursing 16 graduates and Post Basic Diploma 10 graduates received the graduation . During the event 30 B.Sc Nursing graduates,8 Post Basic B.Sc Nursing graduates and 6 M.Sc Nursing graduates and 2 post basic diploma students received their special awards for academic excellence.

KMCH COLLEGE OF PHYSIOTHERAPY

Kmch college of Physiotherapy is one of the pioneers in Physiotherapy education. 150 under graduates and 32 Post graduates received graduation.. Ms. Raksha has secured university gold medal and received “Sevaratna” Dr. R. Venkatesalu gold medal in The Tamilnadu Dr. MGR.Medical University . 55 students received special awards for the academic excellence.

KMCH COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

KMCH college of Pharmacy 214 B.Pharm graduates, 124 M.pharm graduates, 96 Pharm .D and Pharm.D Post Baccalaurate graduates have been awarded for their mestirious conduct from the Pharmacy department, during the period of 2109 to 2021. In Post graduation M.Pharmacy 2019 and 2020 Ms. Athira Ks department of Pharmacy and Nithyakala.P Department of Pharmacy Practice received University Gold Medal.

KMCH COLLEGE OF OCCUPATIONALTHERAPY

KMCH COLLEGE OF OCCUPATIONALTHERAPY is one of the well renowned college in India with its inception in the year of 1995. Total of 129 under graduates and 11 Post Graduates were awarded in graduation ceremony. Among them Ms.Naomy Jose (2015-2020 batch) and Misriya Begam.A (2016-2021) were awarded University Gold Medal and received Dr. Nala G Palaniswamy gold medal of The TN.Dr.M.G.R Medical University. Further 36 special awards were conferred for the toppers under various categories.

KMCH COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES

In KMCH COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES, 437 under graduates and 35 PG graduates received graduation. 31 Under graduates and 3 Post graduates were received academic excellency award.