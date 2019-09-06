Knitwear unit ransacked, workers attacked during Ganesh procession

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) Friday condemned the ransacking of a knitwear unit in Tirupur and attacking the workers there, during the immersion procession of Ganesha Idol Thursday evening.

The uncivilised attack was condemnable, which was aimed at extorting money from the owner of the unit, TEA President, Raja M Shanmugham said in a release.

The workers are the backbone for the success of knitwear units and exports from Tirupur and police should take immediate steps to identify the culprits and take stringent action against them, he said.

The ransacking of the unit in Angeripalayam by members of a Hindu outfit had gone viral in the social media, reportedly as the owner refused to pay Rs.10,000 as demanded by the members for the celebrataions, police said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and are investigating and going through CCTV footage from the area and also on the unit premises, to identify the culprits, they said.