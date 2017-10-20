Koundampalayam tops in Diwali air, sound pollution

Areas around Koundampalayam had high levels of air pollution as a result of bursting of Diwali crackers, according to the report of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNCB) laboratory.

The board had conducted two surveys to monitor the pollution levels. One was the ambient air quality survey and the other was the noise test for 24 hours a week before Diwali and on the festival day.

The ambient air quality survey was conducted at PSG CAS, District Collectorate and Koundampalayam. Particulate materials, mainly tiny dust, and gaseous pollutants like sulphur oxides and nitrous oxides were found in the atmosphere.

According to the report, the air pollution levels during the pre-Diwali survey were 34 microgram per cubic metre in PSG CAS, 36 at the District Collectorate and 57 in Koundampalayam. The Diwali survey saw the levels rise to 68, 65 and 172, respectively.

Noise pollution was monitored at the District Collectorate and Koundampalayam and the values were found to have gone up with Koundampalayam being on the higher side.

A laboratory official told The Covai Post that the air pollution level during Diwali around Koundampalayam was higher owing to the presence of several residential areas. Air pollution up to 80 micro grams per cubic meter is safe.

However, better awareness had resulted in people bursting less crackers, especially at night time, he said.

The board conducts ambient air quality monitoring twice a week as part of National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Programme in places like SIDCO, District Collectorate and Venkatapuram in the city. The reports are submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board.