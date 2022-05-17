  • Download mobile app
18 May 2022, Edition - 2500, Wednesday
KPR Institute awarded with ‘Institution of Happiness’

Covai Post Network

May 17, 2022

QS I-GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, announced India’s happiest educational institutions at a Conclave in New Delhi on 12th May 2022 and KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore was bestowed with “Institutions of Happiness (IOH).

The ‘Institution of Happiness’ status was awarded after a rigorous exercise that covered from Pan India, which began in December last year in association with industry body ASSOCHAM.

Dr. M.Akila, Principal KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology received the award on behalf of the Institution. Honourable Smt Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development presided over the event and awarded the certificates. During the occasion she said that “It is important that educators gain insights into the level of happiness of students and their well-being, which will enable institutions to advance their outcomes holistically”. KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology is one among 33 institutions to receive this honour from QS I-GAUGE at National level.

