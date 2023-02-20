Covai Post Network

KPR Institutions hosted a two-day event, FIESTAA ’23, on 16th & 17th Feb 2023 at the college premises. Around 8000 participants including internal and external students from both Engineering and Arts colleges participated in the various technical events such as workshops, projects expo, Hackathons etc., and nontechnical events like Fun events, Foreign University stalls, Japanese street, many shows like Kite show, Lantern show, Auto show, Bird room, ISRO exhibition, Bike stunt, Carnival games etc., conducted during the fest.

Music and Star Night ensemble of the fest was received with great pomp by the students. Their performance and enthusiasm was heart winning. On Day 1, Mr.Arjun Das, upcoming actor and Mr.Rio Raj, Ms. Malavika Manoj and Ms. Bhavya Trikha a team from the movie Joe were the guests for the event. Jonix Band team presented their musical night and filled the aura with rhythm and beats.

On Day 2, Cultural fest was filled with the celebrities. Mr. Pugazh & Mr. Balamurugan from the movie Kudhukalam, Mr. Vivek Prasanna, Mr. Nishanth russo, Mr.Vinod sagar, Mr.Renjith Unni, Mr. Kodangi Vadivelu, Ms.Gayathri Iyer from Oor Paravai Parundhakadhu movie team, DJ Black and singers, Ms. Sreenidhi & Ms.Vinaita were entrained the students with their mesmerizing performance.

The main focus of Fiesta’23 is to raise awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event, which was registered with the United Nations, aimed to raise awareness on Sustainable Development Goals and encourage community involvement in promoting them.

More than 5000 participants took the KPR SDG Action Pledge at the event’s distinct SDG pavilion supported by 60 student volunteers from the Rotaract Club, community services of KPRIET and KPRCAS. The volunteers were explaining the goals and the India’s target on SDG, especially with 2070 Carbon Net Zero target. Two students volunteered for a noble cause by wearing dresses made of plastic waste, highlighting the need to promote alternatives to plastics to safeguard Mother Nature. Model depicting the implementation of SDG goals at the KPRIET campus was displayed.

KPR Institutions has proven its dedication to building a sustainable future by fostering community involvement, raising awareness, and demonstrating creative solutions. KPR Institutions has demonstrated its commitment to creating a sustainable future. Overall, the event is a testament to the fact that individual and collective efforts are necessary to achieve sustainable development goals to create a sustainable, equitable, and resilient world for ourselves and future generations.

Japanese Street was a Japanese themed expo, aimed to bring the culture and tradition of Japan to our college premises. The team turned the space into a lovely location by coming up with their own creations based on Japanese-themed art. Japanese Street was decorated with a Tori gate, lanterns and lights, anime themed banners and posters to create the Japanese atmosphere.

Cultural team conducted various fun and exciting events, and traditional Japanese games like Kendama, Daruma otoshi, and Hanetsuki to showcase the culture and history of Japan. In addition to this, Origami, Language and basic Greetings workshops was conducted and Japanese Cuisine stalls served the delicacy of Japan. IJIAA Forum of KPRIET organized an anime themed papercraft workshop and team OTAKU NADU supported for an Anime VR experience and Cosplayers.