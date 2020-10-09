Kumaraguru celebrates students ” Accomplishments in Multiple Domains

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of the Remembrance Week of Founder Chairman Arutchelvar Dr.N.Mahalingam– Anantha Jyothi, being held between October 2 and 9, Kumaraguru Institutions today felicitated the outstanding performers of the graduating batch 2016-20 with the Achievers Awards.

The Achievers Awards ceremony is an annual recognition of talents among the graduating batch of students since 2013 and so far, nearly 400 achievers have been applauded for their achievements.

The awardees from Kumaraguru College of Technology have proven their mettle in multiple arenas which include academics, sports, research, clubs and forums, Department Associations and Social service to name a few.

The awards ceremony was streamed live on YouTube in the KCT channel

In his presidential address, Shankar Vanavarayar, said that the Kumaraguru Institutions has always celebrated excellence in the student community, not only in academics, but also in volunteerism, leadership, commitment and many more.

He also added that these achievers should impact the lives of millions of people and make the institution proud of their self-less accomplishments.

Following the announcement of awards, the event drew to a close with the awardees and their parents sharing their experience and gratitude in the acceptance speeches.