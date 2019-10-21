Landslips at 10 places in Nilgiris; heavy rain forecast for Tuesday in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Ooty : Landslips were reported at least in 10 places in Nilgiris District, particularly in Coonoor area, affecting normal life and movement of vehicular traffic on Monday morning, following heavy rains being experienced for the last couple of days.

However, operations to clear the debris are going on war footing to minimise the impact, official sources said.

Loose soil and boulders fell at Kendala on Coonoor-Manjoor road in the early hours, affecting the vehicular traffic.

Similarly, road traffic was paralysed as landslips occured at three places, near Wellington. However, highway department swung into action and managed to clear the debris.

A similar landslip occured at Kundah bridge, they said.

Meanwhile, the District Collector, K Rajamani declared holiday for schools and educational institutions in Coimbatore Monday, following forecast of heavy rains.

Heavy rains are forecast for Tuesday also for Coimbatore district.