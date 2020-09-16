Last date for TNAU UG Online Application extended

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To facilitate the aspiring candidates to apply to Under graduate degree programs in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

(TNAU), the last date for uploading online application has been extended up to October five .

The University has been receiving representations from the parents and public with the request to extend the last date of submitting the online application due to the COVID -19 pandemic

Accordingly the last date for submission of online application is October five and, publication of rank list on October 15, Chairman (admissions) and Dean (agriculture) Dr M Kalyanasundaram said.

More than 45,000 applications have been received so far for the admission to 10 degree programmes offered in 14 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges of the university.