  • Download mobile app
16 Sep 2020, Edition - 1891, Wednesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over failed promises during Covid-19 crisis
  • Covid-19: Vaccine shots will reach most only in late 2021, say experts
  • Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Travel

Coimbatore

Last date for TNAU UG Online Application extended

Covai Post Network

September 16, 2020

Coimbatore : To facilitate the aspiring candidates to apply to Under graduate degree programs in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
(TNAU), the last date for uploading online application has been extended up to October five .

The University has been receiving representations from the parents and public with the request to extend the last date of submitting the online application due to the COVID -19 pandemic

Accordingly the last date for submission of online application is October five and, publication of rank list on October 15, Chairman (admissions) and Dean (agriculture) Dr M Kalyanasundaram said.

More than 45,000 applications have been received so far for the admission to 10 degree programmes offered in 14 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges of the university.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿