Lawyer couple get two lifers in sensational Ammasai murder case

Covai Post Network

The lawyer couple who indulged in murder and impersonation in a 2011 case was sentenced with double life by a Court in Coimbatore today.

This was the case of 2011 where the lawyer couple had murdered one of their clients, Ammasai, and created a fraud death certificate to wriggle out of a cheating case they got involved in Odisha.

The lawyer couple Rajvel (52) and Mohana (47) residing at the the housing unit in Sundarapuram were involved in a cheating case in Orissa and had fleed from this State to avoid being caught.

Lawyer Rajvel along with his wife Mohana hatched a plan to wriggle out of the cheating case in Odisha where they had swindled a lot of money by running a finance firm.

They decided to murder and innocent woman, Ammasai, while she visited their office for another case. After killing the woman, the couple cremated the body at a corporation burial ground and sent a fraudulent death certificate to the Odisha police stating that Mohana was dead.

Believing this to be true, the Odisha police closed the cheating case. Later, the lawyer couple, believing that they were out of trouble approached an official for a certificate stating that Mohana was alive and was given at the death certificate by mistake.

They sought a certificate from the official stating that she was alive. Growing suspicious about this, the official complaint to the police station in the jurisdiction. The police then swung into action, registered a case and started investigation.

Investigations revealed that the couple had killed Ammasai to escape from a case filed in Odisha and had also submitted a fraudulent death certificate to the State police.

The case came to trial at the Judicial Magistrate Court Number 5 in Coimbatore. Following cross examination of the witnesses and after hearing the final arguments delivered by the prosecution and the defence, the Judge Justice Mohammed Farooq had reserved the pronouncement of judgement for November 30 2020.

Security was beefed up at the court premises following pronouncement of the judgement the judge justice Muhammad Farooq sentence the lawyer couple of two lifers and one life to Palanisamy who had assisted the couple in the murder.

The court also ordered that the accused should pay a compensation of Rs 1,20,000 to the family of the deceased.