Lawyer’s bail petition rejected in Srilankan don case

Coimbatore : The Chief Judicial Magistrate court here Monday rejected the bail plea of Madurai-based lawyer, Sivakami Sundari, one of the three arrested in connection with fabricating the documents to obtain an Aadhar card for Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka, who died here on July three.

Sundari had filed the petition seeking conditional bail through her lawyer, which came up for hearing Monday morning before Magistrate P Sreekumar.

CBCID, which is investigating the case, however opposed the bail claiming that Sivakami Sundari will tamper with the evidence if released on bail.

Hearing the arguments, the magistrate dismissed the petition.

Lokka died of cardiac arrest on July three here and the body after postmortem was cremated in Madurai the next day.

Besides, Sundari, police arrested a Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji and Dyaneshwaran on charges of assisting Lokka to get Aadhar card in the name of Pradeep Singh on forged documents.

CBCID is investigating the case of forging documents to get Aadhar card and whether the dead was really Lokka.