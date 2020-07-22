Lead by example,MLA appeals to Badagas

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: “Be an example”. With this appeal, MLA (Udhagamandalam) Mr.R.Ganesh hoped that the Badagas,who constitute the largest single indigenous group in the Nilgiris , would lead the district in combating the pandemic.

Adverting to the hundreds of Badaga villages,spread over the district,he lamented that the carelessness in a social gatherings ,in a couple of villages,had placed a number of villages in jeopardy,owing to a surge in Covid-19 infections there.

Taking pride in one’s culture,is one thing, but getting priorities mixed,is entirely another,he opined and stressed that at present,the highest priority should be accorded to keeping the virus at bay.

Stating that humanity was now dealing with a crisis like no other,Mr.Ganesh said unless,all join hands it cannot be overcome. Keeping that in mind ,family and social functions, should either be eschewed or conducted with the bare minimum.

On adherence to norms,the MLA pointed out that even during the great plague of a century ago,there were reports of Badagas,not giving room for culture related sentiments at funerals.This should be emulated now.

Appreciating the district administration and the police for the excellent job,they were doing under difficult circumstances,

Mr.Ganesh exhorted the people to extend their wholehearted cooperation to them.

Social distancing and wearing of masks,are of utmost importance.

Referring to the rich,natural diet of the Badagas of yore,he said that focus now should be on building immunity.

To a question,he assured that he would take up with the authorities,the issue of providing proper infrastructure at various Covid Care Centres,before admission of patients.Proper beds and hot water were a must,since the Nilgiris experienced a peculiar weather pattern.

On the tendency in some centres of Badagas and some others dancing,he said that,it can only be seen as a stress reliever.However,it should be done at a proper time at a proper place,without compromising on safety and without subjecting anybody to any sort of inconvenience.