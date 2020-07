Covai Post Network

ITC’s own Welcomhotel Coimbatore baton change hands with Rohit Mallick, the current General Manager handing over the reins to Erine Louis.

Rohit Mallick was the pre-opening GM of the only LEED Platinum Certified Hotel in the city, which he shaped it, into the No 1 in Coimbatore on TripAdvisor.

The hotel’s GM Louis is a dedicated and passionate hotelier with an experience of over two decades. His earlier stint was with The Residency Towers where he served for almost nine years.