16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Lightning leaves woman dead at KG Chavadi
Covai Post Network
March 16, 2018
Coimbatore : A 38-year old woman was killed when lightning struck her near her house in KG Chavadi on the outskirts last night, police said today.
Chitra, wife of farm labourer Arumugasamy was washing clothes around 8 pm under a tree, when rain poured, accompanied by thunder and lightning, police said.
The strong lightning struck Chitra,charring her. Relatives alerted neighbours and the police, who rushed to the spot.
The body was taken to Government hospital for post mortem, they said. Many areas in district have been experiencing occasional thunder showers for the last two days.