Lightning leaves woman dead at KG Chavadi

Coimbatore : A 38-year old woman was killed when lightning struck her near her house in KG Chavadi on the outskirts last night, police said today.

Chitra, wife of farm labourer Arumugasamy was washing clothes around 8 pm under a tree, when rain poured, accompanied by thunder and lightning, police said.

The strong lightning struck Chitra,charring her. Relatives alerted neighbours and the police, who rushed to the spot.

The body was taken to Government hospital for post mortem, they said. Many areas in district have been experiencing occasional thunder showers for the last two days.