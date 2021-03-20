List of valid nominations in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

With just about a fortnight to go for the 2021 state assembly elections, the district administration has stepped up arrangements in order to ensure that the poll process goes off without a hitch.

The Nilgiris Collector and District Election Officer Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that in the scrutiny of nominations held today,the following had been found to be valid.

Udhagamandalam assembly constituency:

R.Ganesh (INC),M.Bhojarajan (BJP),S.Suresh Babu (MNM),T.Lakshmanan (AMMK),A.Jayakumar (NTK),

B.Arokianathan,B.Krishnamurthy,A.Sardar Babu,N.Siva,M.A.Vinodkumar,B.Vishwanathan (all independents).

Gudalur (SC):

S.Kasilingam (DMK),Pon Jayaseelan (AIADMK),A.Yogeswaran (DMDK),R.Ketheeswaran (NTK),P.Jayaprakash (TMTK),J.Babu (MNM) and M.Saravanan (IND).

Coonoor:

S.Prabhu Inbadass (All India Trinamool Congress), K.Ramachandran (DMK),D.Vinodh (AIADMK),R.Arumugham (Anaithu Makkal Puratchi Katchi),S.Kalaiselvan (AMMK)H.B.Rajakumar (MNM),M.Lavanya (NTK).K.Chandran,A.Basha and D.Jeyaprakash (all independents).