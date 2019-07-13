Lok Adalat solves 4,196 cases worth Rs 3.66 crore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Lok Adalat held here on Saturday solved 4,196 cases valued at Rs 23.66 crore.

A total of 10,867 cases including petty case, pre-litigation and acquisition cases had come up at the Adalat held at the District Integrated Court Complex where more than 10 judges, former judges and judicial officers, participated.

A long pending land acquisition case pending in a court here against the FCI, was also solved and a cheque worth Rs 23,21,541 was awarded to Ramakrishnan and Gopalakrishnan by the Principal District Judge R Shaktivel.