Mahashivaratri: Night-long celebrations at Adiyogi on March 1

Isha to deliver free Rudraksha offering on request

Coimbatore: The much-awaited annual celebration of Mahashivaratri will commence at Isha in the presence of Adiyogi at 6 p.m. on 1st March. The night-long celebrations will culminate at 6 a.m. the next day.

Sadhguru will lead the festivities which begin with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga followed by the Maha Yatra of Linga Bhairavi. Other attractions include Satsang with Sadhguru and the powerful midnight meditation guided by him. The popular eye-catching Adiyogi Divya Darshanam and music and dance performances by renowned artists are also part of the 12-hour event.

Rudraksha consecrated by Sadhuru will be offered for free to all who make a request by giving a missed call at 83000 83000. Isha has arranged for home delivery of the Rudraksha. The package includes consecrated vibhuti, a photo of Adiyogi and the Abhaya Sutra that dissolves fear and enables the wearer to fulfil his goals. The Rudraksha is said to be a tool to receive the grace of Adiyogi. It promotes physical and mental balance and protects the wearer from negative forces. It is also said to be an aid for meditation. The five-faced Rudraksha offered at Isha can be worn by all irrespective of gender and age.

The annual event which traditionally attracts thousands of visitors is expected to see a thin attendance this year in light of the pandemic prevention measures in place. Several million people will participate in the celebrations virtually through television and online channels.

Mahashivaratri will be telecast live on Sadhguru Tamil, Isha’s official YouTube channel. Leading television and YouTube channels in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi will also stream the celebrations.