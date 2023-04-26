Mahindra disrupts India’s pickup segment with the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range; Starting at INR 7.85 Lakh

Covai Post Network





~ All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has been engineered to offer path-breaking features and performance at unbeatable value ~

~ Delivers big on mileage, performance, comfort, safety and productivity,

leading to more profitability ~

~ All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range to reinforce Mahindra’s commitment to customers: all-new vehicle with state-of-the-art features yet unchanged price ~

• Payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t including an impressive 3050 mm cargo bed, a first in industry in this segment

• New m2Di engine with superior power and torque, making it capable of handling heavy loads with ease

• Powerful fleet management technology powered by iMAXX connected solution with over 50 features accessible on a mobile app in six languages, providing key insights for vehicle tracking, route planning, expense management, geo-fencing and vehicle health monitoring

• Available in two series – HD series (HD 2.0L, 1.7L and 1.7, 1.3) and City series (City 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 and City CNG)

Coimbatore, April 26, 2023: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the makers of Bolero Pik-Up – the No.1 pickup brand in India – today launched its All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. Starting at a price of Rs. 7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom) the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance delivering an unprecedented value proposition to customers and operators.

Lighter, more compact and versatile, the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range sets new benchmarks for payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety and the overall driving experience. It also incorporates smart engineering to deliver much greater value than ever before.

The new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range can be booked at a minimum down payment of INR 24,999, with Mahindra also offering attractive financing schemes for a seamless purchase and ownership experience.

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range promises to be a game changer with an all-new platform, while carrying over the core values and strengths that are synonymous with the Bolero DNA – robustness, toughness, reliability, low maintenance cost and high resale value. It also maintains the minimalist and timeless design language of Bolero that dominates urban roads and highways across the country.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “As a company deeply committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, we take immense pride in pioneering and developing products that are not only customer centric but also reflect our commitment to contribute towards India’s economic growth. At Mahindra, we constantly strive to enrich the lives of our customers by providing them with versatile vehicles that enable growth and prosperity. The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, unmatched power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage, promising that each journey is productive and fatigue-free for drivers. It stands out as the worthy choice for anyone looking for a truly MaXXimum experience. With this product range we are glad to showcase Mahindra’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers and establishing new standards of excellence within the pick-up segment.”

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, said, “The development of the highly versatile new platform that underpins the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is the outcome of over three years of innovative work by a dedicated team of engineers at Mahindra Research Valley. The breakthrough aspect is the ability to offer two series of products of differing cargo lengths and payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, thereby maximizing efficiency and productivity, while also offering the choice of diesel and CNG. We have significantly upgraded the m2Di engine for this application, by increasing torque and power to cater to payloads of up to 2t, while also offering impressive fuel efficiency. At the same time, we have integrated car-like iMAXX connectivity technology, which is a first in segment. All these winning features combine to make the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range deliver increased productivity and earning potential while enhancing the driving experience for our customers.”

Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched. Its range of vehicles, designed and built in India for India, is uniquely suited to the country’s logistics needs making it the backbone of the country’s last-mile logistics network.

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range comes in two series – HD series (HD 2.0L, 1.7L and 1.7, 1.3) and City series (City 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 and City CNG) – and is designed to provide customers higher operational and earning capability as well as a seamless and delightful on-road experience. Additionally, the new range offers higher payload capacity, better mileage and performance, improved comfort and safety, and a highly reliable and efficient transport solution.

VXi variant is priced Rs 25000 to Rs 30000 higher than LX variant

· Gold colour is Rs 5000 higher than White colour

Annexure – About the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range:

MaXX Performance

The disruptive range of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up has varying power and torque nodes of 52.2kW/200Nm and 59.7kW/220Nm and is powered by Mahindra’s advanced m2Di engine with diesel and CNG options. The new range comes with multiple payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, cargo bed length up to 3050 mm ensuring greater loadability for transporting goods.

MaXX Technology

The entire Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is equipped with iMAXX connected solution that allows customers and fleet owners to conveniently monitor their vehicles using the iMAXX app on their phones. The app is available in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam – making it easier for users to operate pan-India. With over 50 features, including vehicle tracking, route planning, expense management, geo-fencing and health monitoring, iMAXX offers key insights to improve fleet management and much more.

MaXX Comfort

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range includes a plethora of features that ensure superior comfort and functionality. The CMVR certified D+2 seating and height-adjustable driver seats ensure superior comfort for long journeys. The exteriors and interiors of the cabin have also been completely redesigned making it suitable for both city and highway application. The vehicle is also designed to offer easy entry and exit to cabin enhancing the overall comfort.

MaXX Safety

Turn safe lights and wider wheel tracks have been added for improved on-road visibility, stability and handling leading to better safety. The single-piece BSO (body side outer) helps with improved strength and rigidity. Higher loading capability is provided by the stress-peened suspension and shorter rear overhangs, HSLA (high strength low alloy) parts have been used to improve durability of vehicle. With all these features combined, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range provides greater payload capability and cargo utilization, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a dependable and efficient pick-up vehicle.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.