Mahindra introduces the future of pickups: the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up

Coimbatore : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), the leader in the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) – 2 to 3.5 ton category, announced the launch of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, a new brand of futuristic pickups catering to the transport and logistics needs of modern India. The company unveiled the brand with the launch of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 at an introductory price of ₹7,68,000 onwards (ex-showroom), available with a down payment of ₹25,000 and with attractive finance schemes.

With the evolving transportation needs, Mahindra is introducing a new brand in the pickup segment to address the dynamic needs of modern-day businesses. Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is a pioneering new brand from Mahindra, engineered and designed to set new benchmarks in the pickup segment. This latest pickup brand boasts of the advanced connected technology – iMaXX telematics solution, enabling effective vehicle management and maximizing business productivity. Segment-leading comfort and safety features provide driver convenience on longer routes. Premium design features such as a new front grille, new headlamps, and a premium new dashboard with a digital cluster will accentuate pride of ownership for the business owners.

As leaders in the pickup segment for the past 22 years, Mahindra has consistently focused on understanding the evolving needs of its customers and has continually set industry benchmarks on category-relevant parameters such as performance, reliability, low maintenance, and higher payload capacity, enabling customers to maximize profits for successful businesses.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, we constantly strive to influence customers’ life positively and enable them to earn more and prosper. The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is a futuristic brand loaded with many category-first features such as the advanced iMAXX technology, turn safe lights, height adjustable seats, in addition to the powerful and efficient engine, and class-leading payload capacity. With this new benchmark brand in the pickup segment, Mahindra once again demonstrates its intention and capability to offer immense value to its customers.”

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “Our latest offering, the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is engineered to tackle the high-demand, always-evolving requirements of the pickup market. We have equipped it with iMAXX connectivity offerings hosted on Amazon Web Services, which has unrivalled tech features that help customers monitor and sweat their asset better. All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is equipped with a drivetrain that is powerful and offer a higher payload capacity of 1300 Kg yet offers exceptional fuel efficiency of 17.2 km/l*. With this new benchmark among pickups, Mahindra once again demonstrates its intention and capability to revolutionize the pickup segment.”