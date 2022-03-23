Mahindra ties-up with Repos Energy to cater to Doorstep Fuel delivery demand through their FURIO trucks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, has associated with Repos Energy to cater to Doorstep Fuel delivery demand through Ready Made Fuel Bowser trucks. The Doorstep Fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country and scaled up even faster in the post-Covid era. This is due to a multitude of factors including, the global supply chain & economics of fuel trade, structural constraints of the existing distribution model, changing buying behavior of consumers and technological disruption.

Speaking on the occasion, Chetan Walunj, Co-Founder, Repos Energy said, “While the entire world is moving towards making things easily accessible by going mobile, doorstep diesel delivery in India has eased the way fuel is being delivered in the country. Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, and with the product superiorities and suitability that Mahindra FURIO offers for Fuel Bowser application, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionize the distribution of all kinds of energy in future. Our Fuel Bowser unit includes the features like Double dispensing units, Power Take-Off unit, Smart fuel level sensors, Brake interlock mechanism, Remote throttle, intelligent geo-fencing and an easy-to-use Repos App.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “A major proportion of the diesel goes into fueling industries like mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, etc. where it is often required in bulk. These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers which causes great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs. Combining with the expertise of Repos Energy in Fuel Bowser business solution, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards nation-building. Mahindra’s range of Light and the intermediate commercial vehicle come with their inherent advantages to make it a perfect fit for Fuel Bowser operation and ensure profitability.

Mahindra FURIO offers guaranteed higher mileage and other product superiorities such as Compact vehicle architecture, Strong and Rugged Aggregates for greater vehicle reliability, Lower Turning Circle Diameter for Intracity driving Conditions and superior cabin comfort. The Standard front Anti-Roll Bar for better Vehicle Stability. iMAXX Intelligent Telematics Technology helps keep track of the vehicle from anywhere and makes transporting more efficient and profitable.”

About five years ago, Chetan Walunj and his wife Aditi Bhosale Walunj set on a mission to take their family business of a petrol pump, to a newer dimension. From a homegrown petrol pump business in Maharashtra to forming a dynamic energy grid. This young couple is setting up a whole ecosystem to provide cost-effective solutions for India’s ever-growing need for energy logistics – Starting with diesel, through mobile petrol pumps (A stationary petrol pump being replicated on wheels). Fueling large-scale industries was something that they were catering to on an everyday basis. After noticing a massive amount of fuel loss due to theft and spillage – the duo decided it was time this issue was addressed. They saw a great opportunity to overcome these challenges by offering a door-to-door service of diesel to not just their existing end users – but to the entire nation. Repos Energy was born out of the couple’s sheer passion and relentless hard work. And today, they can be easily termed as the leaders in the energy distribution space.

The company is backed by Mr. Ratan Tata and has been achieving some major milestones ever since its inception. Repos is present in over 220 cities across India through its 1,500+ partners and 2,500+ Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps. Till now, they have been completely self-funded. During the lockdown and crisis, they emerged stronger and helped to fuel hospitals, the agricultural sector, and residential societies whenever they fell short of diesel.

Repos recently won the National startup award at the prestigious 6-day Startup India Innovation Week. Repos was amongst the 150 entrepreneurs who got the opportunity to present their policy recommendations at the virtual gathering presided by PM Narendra Modi. Repos won this award in the Energy distribution category.

MTB, a division of the Mahindra Group, provides an entire line of integrated trucking solutions. The company has taken outperformance to the next level, by creating trucks that are specifically designed for different applications and deliver outperformance whatever be the business needs. With high performance vehicles, agile after sales service, extended warranty and several other brand benefits, Mahindra has set a new benchmark in Indian CV industry. The HCV product range has been engineered for Indian requirements with the underlying philosophy of; ‘Made in India, Made for India’ and is being manufactured at the new green field plant at Chakan, spanning over 700 acres, which has been set up with an investment of over Rs. 4,000 crores. In HCV segment, MTB already has over 55,000 trucks on the Indian roads. In the LCV segment, MTB has further strengthened its position with over 2,00,000 vehicles already on the roads. With this, the company is addressing nearly every segment of the commercial vehicle market; from 3.5 tonne GVW to 55 tonne GVW.

MTB has rapidly expanded its after sales service and spares network which now includes over 90 3S Dealerships, 210 Authorized service centres, 34 M-Parts Plazas and spares network of more than 1600 retail outlets to further improve the reach and support for customers on important trucking routes. The company also boasts of India’s first multi-lingual 24X7 helpline, NOW, which is manned by technical experts to provide instant support to customers and drivers. The NOW mobile service vans and mobile workshops further add to the reach and agility of the support network.

MTB is offering Service Guarantee which guarantees uptime for both Workshop and Off-road breakdown. Breakdown service guarantee promises getting the truck back on road in 48 hours, or a compensation of Rs. 1,000/- per day to customers. Workshop Service turnaround guarantee of 36 hours or a compensation of Rs. 3,000/- per day to customers.

Mahindra Truck and Bus range is equipped with Mahindra iMAXX Telematics solution, which is based on next generation telematics technology and provides a strong control to the customers over their fleet remotely thereby enhancing the fleet operations efficiency to higher asset productivity/ fleet utilization, lower costs of operations and higher fleet safety.

For further information, please visit www.mahindra.com, www.mahindratruckandbus.com

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.