23 Jun 2020, Edition - 1806, Tuesday
Major fire in Ooty guts over 70 shops

D.Radhakrishnan

June 23, 2020

A devastating fire gutted a sizable part of the municipal market in Ooty.

Enquiries made by The Covai Post revealed that the fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday and spread rapidly. It was reportedly preceded by a loud bang.

On being alerted fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after a battle which lasted about five hours. In the process they removed about eight gas cylinders failing which the damage would have been more.Though the loss is expected to run into several crores, fortunately there was no loss of life.

Leading the response to the calamity, the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya ordered the entire market to be closed on Wednesday. Among those present was the Superintendent of Police Dr.Sasi Mohan.

Though electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire a probe has been initiated to determine the exact cause.

According to the Municipal Engineer Mr.Ravi the civic administration has commenced work on assessing the damage to the shops. The revenue authorities have started putting the financial loss together. Mr.Ravi added that over 70 shops had been gutted in the fire. The entire market with over 1400 shops has been cordoned off.

