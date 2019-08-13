  • Download mobile app
13 Aug 2019
Coimbatore

Man arrested for threatening to blast Mettur dam

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2019

Coimbatore : A 40-year old man was taken into custody in Udumalpet in Tirupur District Tuesday for the alleged threat to execute blast the Mettur Dam near Salem, if the Chief Minister released water from it.

According to police, the Police Control room in Chennai had received a phone call past midnight Monday stating that an explosion will occur if Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy released the water from the Dam.

On alert from Chennai, Udumalpet police started investigation and traced the call to Kanhiyur in Madathukulam in Udumalpet and took Kumaravel to custody and is interrogating, police said.

Palanisamy released water from the dam this morning for irrigation purpose in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

