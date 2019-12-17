  • Download mobile app
17 Dec 2019, Edition - 1617, Tuesday
Man attempts suicide by consuming sleeping pills at Coimbatore Collectorate

Covai Post Network

December 17, 2019

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in the district collectorate premises here Tuesday, when a man attempted to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills in full public view.

Karthikeyan, who had arrived at the collectorate to lodge a complaint suddenly consumed over 10 sleeping pills,, claiming that his house in Kalapatti near Air Port was encroached by some miscreants.

Some staff at the office of the collector immediately called ambulance in which the man was taken and admitted to the Government hospital.

Further investigations on.

