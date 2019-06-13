Man attributes suicide of daughter to ‘love jihad’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A man on Thursday sought the intervention of Police Commissioner to bring out the truth behind the suicide of his daughter, who he claimed was a victim of ‘love jihad.’

Gangaghdaran, after submitting a petition to the Police Commissioner, told reporters here that his daughter, a first year B.Com student in a private college was reportedly in love with a Muslim student, who wanted her to convert to Islam.

Flanked by Hindu Munnani activist and advocate, Sridhar Moorthy, Gangadharan claimed that his daughter committed suicide in the house in Kuniyamutyhur in the city on April 25, after the Muslim student, Jaffer, came to the house and scolded her.

Accusing the local police station for not taking action against their complaint on the incident, he said that as a last resort he had approached the Commissioner seeking justice for the deceased, the victim of ‘love jihad’.

He also alleged that there was a gang of Muslim students engaged in attracting girls for ‘love jihad.’

When contacted, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said that investigation was on with regard to the complaint and it could not simply be concluded as a case of ‘love jihad’.