  • Download mobile app
13 Jun 2019, Edition - 1430, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Illegal purchase of govt land: SC to hear Maha MLC’s plea against Bombay HC order on June 14
  • Governor called meeting of parties at BJP’s behest, claims Mamata Banerjee
  • Union Minister Amit Shah will chair a key meet at the party HQ. Top leaders have arrived for the crucial meet.
  • Kathua rape-murder: 432-page judgment focuses on poetic justice, foreign proverbs
  • First pictures of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 have been released. It is set to launch on July 9.
  • The National Investigative Agency is conducting raids at seven different locations in Coimbatore.
Travel

Coimbatore

Man attributes suicide of daughter to ‘love jihad’

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2019

Coimbatore: A man on Thursday sought the intervention of Police Commissioner to bring out the truth behind the suicide of his daughter, who he claimed was a victim of ‘love jihad.’

Gangaghdaran, after submitting a petition to the Police Commissioner, told reporters here that his daughter, a first year B.Com student in a private college was reportedly in love with a Muslim student, who wanted her to convert to Islam.

Flanked by Hindu Munnani activist and advocate, Sridhar Moorthy, Gangadharan claimed that his daughter committed suicide in the house in Kuniyamutyhur in the city on April 25, after the Muslim student, Jaffer, came to the house and scolded her.

Accusing the local police station for not taking action against their complaint on the incident, he said that as a last resort he had approached the Commissioner seeking justice for the deceased, the victim of ‘love jihad’.

He also alleged that there was a gang of Muslim students engaged in attracting girls for ‘love jihad.’

When contacted, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said that investigation was on with regard to the complaint and it could not simply be concluded as a case of ‘love jihad’.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿