Man bodily lifted and frisked away at Coimbatore collectorate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Nov 25 : A person was bodily lifted and frisked away, as he squatted near the entrance of the office of district collectorate today, blocking the way on grievances day.

Jaganathan, a resident of Vedapatti in the city, had some time ago submitted a petition to the Collector seeking compensation for death of three 10 goats in a mysterious manner. Seeking at least a response to his plea, he said that even police department where he had complained about a gang, which had poisoned his goats, was not

not taking action against the culprits.

Protesting against the government apathy, Jagannathan squatted in front of the entrance, disturbing the movement of the public. As Jaganathan refused to budge from his act, police on duty bodily lifted him into a waiting van and drove away.