Man held for making country bombs, weapon to kill animals in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Forest officials Wednesday nabbed a person, who manufacture country bombs and weapons to use in hunting or killing wild animals that stray into farm land in rural areas and destroy produces.

Based on the information the officials carried out search for one Murthy (48) and found him standing at Seeliyur Bus stand in Karamadai, about 40 kms from here.

The officials took him to his house and seized a few country bombs, gun powder and other raw materials, three country-made pistol, which are used to hunt the wild animals entering farm lands and destroy agricultural produce.

The country bombs are stuffed into fruits or meat and kept in the land and when the animals bite them, their jaws are ripped off and they die.

There were more than two incidents recently where a cow and two dogs died in a similar manner, based on which the search was intensified.

The officials are interrogating Murthy and he will be hand over to police for remand, police said.