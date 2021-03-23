  • Download mobile app
23 Mar 2021
Man killed by gaur

Covai Post Network

March 23, 2021

Udhagamandalam: A man was killed by a gaur on Monday.According to sources the victim was Chandramohan (42),said to be an employee of the TWAD board.The incident took place near Kagguchi in Kattabettu range.

The body was removed to the Government hospital nearby for a post mortem.A case was registered.

Even as the incident triggered a demand from the people, particularly farmers for measures to prevent such attacks, wildlife activist Vijay Krishnaraj hoped that those residing or working in such areas would exercise utmost caution. He added that wild animals should never be taken for granted.

