Manekshaw remembered with Pride and Gratitude

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Twelve years after he moved on at the Military hospital in Wellington Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw was remembered with a great deal of prideand gratitude in the Nilgiris on Saturday.

The highlight of the commemoration of the 12th anniversary was a wreath laying ceremony organised by the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington at the Parsi Zorastrian Cemetery in Udhagamandalam.

On behalf of the tri-services fraternity, Lt Gen YVK Mohan, Commandant DSSC laid a wreath at the final resting place of the revered soldier

in the presence of local Parsi community. Field Marshal Manekshaw was born on 03 April 1914 at Amritsar. He had an illustrious military

career spanning over four decades. As a young Captain in WW-II, he saw action in Burma and was severely wounded. He was awarded Military

Cross in 1942 for the conspicuous gallantry displayed in the face of enemy. During 1946-47 Field Marshal Manekshaw was posted in Military

Operations Directorate and oversaw the planning and administration of various issue related to partition and subsequently military operations in Jammu and Kashmir. As Corps Commander during the 1962 operations, he demonstrated distinguished leadership and positively impacted the conduct of operations. He was also the Commandant of Infantry School, Mhow and the DSSC. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1968.

The Field Marshal took over as Chief of Army Staff on 8th January 1969. He successfully crafted India’s greatest military triumph by leading Indian Army into 1971 Operations which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh within a short duration of 13 days. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1972. In recognition of the

outstanding contribution made by the General Officer to the armed forces and the nation, he was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal on

15 January 1973. He breathed his last on 27th Jun 2008. Field Marshal Manekshaw had settled down at Wellington after active service. His

association with the station goes back to the time when he was Commandant of DSSC. He shared a special bond with the Nilgiris and was equally endearing to the local population. In remembrance of the close association of Field Marshal Manekshaw with the populace, assistance

was provided by DSSC to the needy by distribution of essential items through local NGOs. A man with unflinching moral courage and exemplary leadership qualities, his life would always remain a source of inspiration to the armed forces and the Nation.