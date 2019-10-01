Manhole cleaning Bandicoot V.20 to be implemented

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : National Commission for Safai Karmachari member, Jagadesh Hiremani today inaugurated the Manhole cleaning Bandicoot V.20 which will be handed over to the City Corporation.

The robot was a creation of an engineer in the aftermath of the death of sanitation workers in Kerala and is priced at Rs.35 lakh.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration at a function on the premises of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd office in Irugur, Hiremani said that nearly 150 workers have lost their lives due to manual scavenging since 2013.

He expressed hope that with introduction of such robots, there will not be any manual drainage cleaning and scavenging and also related deaths in India in near future.

The engineer, Vimal said that he had entered into the manufacture of such robots after the incident in Kerala .

Though the price is on higher side, it will come down once the demand picks up, he pointed out.

Negotiations are on with officials of many corporations including Chennai to use robots for removing human excreta, which can totally avoid manual scavenging, he said.