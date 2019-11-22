Maoist detained in Coimbatore under NSA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Master Trainer in weapons and Maoist Deepak was Friday detained under National Security Act.

The detention order was issued by the District Collector, K Rajamani and was served on Deepak at central prison here.

Deepak was held from a thick forest area on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on November 9 by Special Task Force, during the search operations in the aftermath of an encounter by Thunderbolt of Kerala in their State.

He was under treatment in the Government Hospital here amid tight security cover, as the police had registered cases under UAPA, Arms act and also for his involvement in anti-Government activities and possessing weapons.

Based on the report submitted by investigating officer, Rajamani ordered the detention of Deepak under NSA.

The order was served on the Maoist, who was lodged in the high security block of Central prison here.