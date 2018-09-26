Maoists raise anti-Hindutva slogans in Court complex

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three of the five Maoists today raised slogans against Hindutva, while being brought to the Court here as part of hearing various cases against them.

While the group leader, Roopesh was brought from a Jail in Thrissur in Kerala, Anoop, Veeramani and Kannan were brought from the Central Jail here, to the Principal District Sessions Court.

While being brought to the Court Anoop, Veeramani and Kannan raised slogans stating that they will root out Hindutva from the country and condemned the vandalising of ‘Periyar’ Statues elsewhere in the State.

All the five accused, including Roopesh’s wife,Shyna who is on bail, had appealed to the Supreme Court for hearing their cases together and not not separately, while Roopesh has submitted a separate petition seeking his release from the cases.

The Judge R Shaktivel posted the case for October 22.