Maoists vow to fight usury, blame Government

Maoists on Wednesday vowed to fight usury in the State and blamed the Government for not taking any action on this front.
Five Maoists – Roopesh, Shyna, Anup, Veeramani and Kannan – who were brought to the court to extend their custody, raised slogans in the court premises against the usury and blamed the Government for its failure to take action against it.
They also blamed the Government for its ‘inability’ to control the spread of dengue that has claimed many lives.
