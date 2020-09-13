Marathon to be virtual in the month of December

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Given the prevailing pandemic, the 8th Edition of Coimbatore Marathon will be a virtual month long event from December.

“We are very excited to present this virtual edition of the marathon and ensure continuity of the event for the benefit of all stakeholders, Race Director, Coimbatore Marathon, Ramesh Ponnuswami announced Sunday,

Since the event is a virtual one, we are not constrained to conduct it on a specific

date and time. Participants can choose their date, start time, route, distance and run/walk from wherever they are and complete their race any time during the month of December,” he said..

Another advantage of the virtual run is that we are not constrained in terms of the route, timings and so on, so we have introduced 4 new event categories – a 3 km run/walk, a 10 Miler [16.1 km], a 20 Miler [32.2 km] and a Full Marathon [42.2 km] in addition to the usual 5 km run/walk, 10 km and Half Marathon (21.1 km) events,” Ramesh said.

The theme for this year is ‘RUN SMART,’, being organised from December one to December 31, he said.

Stating that the past editions of the event have always been held during the first week of October, Ramesh said that taking into consideration experience with adverse weather conditions prevailing during that time of the year and the clash with festival and public holidays, the event will henceforth be permanently moved to December this year onwards.

The premier running event, for the cause of Cancer patients, is expected to attract more than 25,000 participants from all walks of life across the world and registration for Coimbatore Marathon 2020 Virtual Event is now open and those interested can register through www.coimbatoremarathon.com.a donation of

A donation of Rs.99 to the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation will be collected from participants based in India & US $5 from participants based outside India, for all the categories.

Participants in India can opt for a Finisher Medal for a donation of Rs.399 (US$24 for participants outside India) or a Finisher Medal & a Finisher T-shirt for a donation of Rs. 699/- (only available for India based participants). Participants must submit their timing online for verification. Post verification, Finisher Medal & Finisher T-shirt will be home delivered to participants who opted for them. All participants get to download an E-certificate & E-badge for participating & contributing to a noble cause,” he said.