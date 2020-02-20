Marriage solemnised at “Shaheen Bagh pandal” in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A marriage was solemnised at Shaheen BaghPandal set up various Muslim Organisations, seeking to withdraw the CAA and also the proposed NCR and NPR, Thursday.

The Shaheen Bagh Pandal was set up late Wednesday night at Aathupalam, and over 1,000 persons, including women, are sitting inside it, a replication of Delhi Shaheen Bagh .

As planned a marriage was solemnised at the Pandal, as per Muslim tradition, with bride Reshma and groom Abdul Kalam entering it by holding “reject CAA, NRC and NPR, amidst slogan against the CAA.”

Those present at the pandal blessed the newly married couple.