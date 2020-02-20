  • Download mobile app
20 Feb 2020, Edition - 1682, Thursday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 1997 Uphaar tragedy case: SC dismisses curative plea of the victims. Ansal brothers won’t have to go to jail.
  • PM @NarendraModi to meet the chairman of the Ram Mandir Trust at 5:30 PM.
  • 20 dead after Kerala state passenger bus and truck collide in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district.
Travel

Coimbatore

Marriage solemnised at “Shaheen Bagh pandal” in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 20, 2020

Coimbatore : A marriage was solemnised at Shaheen BaghPandal set up various Muslim Organisations, seeking to withdraw the CAA and also the proposed NCR and NPR, Thursday.

The Shaheen Bagh Pandal was set up late Wednesday night at Aathupalam, and over 1,000 persons, including women, are sitting inside it, a replication of Delhi Shaheen Bagh .

As planned a marriage was solemnised at the Pandal, as per Muslim tradition, with bride Reshma and groom Abdul Kalam entering it by holding “reject CAA, NRC and NPR, amidst slogan against the CAA.”

Those present at the pandal blessed the newly married couple.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿