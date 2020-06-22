  • Download mobile app
23 Jun 2020, Edition - 1806, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • #GalwanValley clash : Govt grants emergency financial powers to three services
  • 1st COVID-19 related death has been reported in Goa.
  • India records 14,821 new cases & 445 deaths in last 24 hours; Covid-19 tally tops 4.25 lakh.
Travel

Coimbatore

Masked CM figurines in Coimbatore shock people

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2020

Coimbatore : Residents of Nanjundapuram in the city were taken by surprise, when they found the statues of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers, C N Annadurai and M G Ramachanran wearing face masks, reportedly to create awareness among the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

There was some anxious moments as the people were in a dilemma whether to remove the masks or inform the district officials.

However, some persons in the area removed the masks, police said.

Police suspect that the masks were placed on the respected leaders only to create awareness among the people to wear face masks while coming out in the open.

However, investigations are on to find out who did it, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿