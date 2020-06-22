Masked CM figurines in Coimbatore shock people

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Residents of Nanjundapuram in the city were taken by surprise, when they found the statues of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers, C N Annadurai and M G Ramachanran wearing face masks, reportedly to create awareness among the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

There was some anxious moments as the people were in a dilemma whether to remove the masks or inform the district officials.

However, some persons in the area removed the masks, police said.

Police suspect that the masks were placed on the respected leaders only to create awareness among the people to wear face masks while coming out in the open.

However, investigations are on to find out who did it, they said.