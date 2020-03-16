Mass withdrawal of money from bank accounts as part of anti-CAA protest in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : In a novel anti-CAA protest, a group of 100 Muslims Monday involved in mass withdrawal of money from their accounts in a private bank in nearby Tirupur.

Seeking to repeal the CAA, NPR and NCR, more than 1,000 Muslims are sitting in dharna in Arivoli Nagar in Tirupur, some 45 Kms from here for the last 30 days.

As the protest entered the 31st day Monday, some 100 of those in dharna arrived at the private bank and indulged in mass withdrawal of money and sought immediate withdrawal of CAA, resulting in anxious moments for a while.

They also cautioned to withdraw money from all other banks, if the Centre failed to repeal the act, even as nearly 100 policemen mwere deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, about 500 Muslims petitioned the Sub-collector in Pollachi in this district, Monday.

They came in a group to the office of sub collector, creating tense moments. However, they submitted the petition and left.