  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2020, Edition - 1707, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • A Rs 200 crore fund to be created in West Bengal to tackle coronavirus: CM Mamata Banerjee
  • Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple closed due to Coronavirus.
  • NDRF team holds a sensitization programme for guards at SC amid the Coronavirus crisis.
  • My 21 MLAs held captive in B’luru: Kamal Nath
  • Yogi to break another jinx; first BJP CM in UP to complete 3 years
  • Madhya Pradesh CM Office Of Kamal Nath writes to the Governor seeking the postponement of the floor test.
Travel

Coimbatore

Mass withdrawal of money from bank accounts as part of anti-CAA protest in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : In a novel anti-CAA protest, a group of 100 Muslims Monday involved in mass withdrawal of money from their accounts in a private bank in nearby Tirupur.

Seeking to repeal the CAA, NPR and NCR, more than 1,000 Muslims are sitting in dharna in Arivoli Nagar in Tirupur, some 45 Kms from here for the last 30 days.

As the protest entered the 31st day Monday, some 100 of those in dharna arrived at the private bank and indulged in mass withdrawal of money and sought immediate withdrawal of CAA, resulting in anxious moments for a while.

They also cautioned to withdraw money from all other banks, if the Centre failed to repeal the act, even as nearly 100 policemen mwere deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, about 500 Muslims petitioned the Sub-collector in Pollachi in this district, Monday.

They came in a group to the office of sub collector, creating tense moments. However, they submitted the petition and left.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿