Massive charka model in Coimbatore attracts public eye

Covai Post Network

October 2, 2018

Coimbatore : A 15-foot-long and 9-foot-high charka at Race Course Road in the city is becoming the cynosure of all eyes on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

The 6.5-ft wide charka is a replica of the one used by Mahatma Gandhi to spin khadi yarns to promote locally made clothes and boycotting foreign ones during the freedom struggle. This has caught the public eye even as several functions are being organised to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi across the city

The charka display is to create awareness about the Khadi movement among youngsters and the general public. A large size photograph of the Mahatma spinning the wheel, adorns the place.

The show is being organised by Deshabhakthan (patriot), an organisation promoting Gandhian ideals, in association with Lions Club of Aristo.

It was also proposed to make a 51-ft-long, 33-ft-tall and 27-ft-wide charka to be kept at the Gandhi Museum in Chavadi on the outskirts on Palakkad Main Road, Lions Club sources said.

