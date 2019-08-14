  • Download mobile app
14 Aug 2019
Coimbatore

Medicos protest against Medical Commission

Covai Post Network

August 14, 2019

Coimbatore : About 250 students and junior doctors in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday staged a demonstration opposing the National Medical Commission.

The students raised slogans against the commission and also opposed the National Exit Test (NEXT) for MBBS students.

The agitators held placards like “Learn Ayush Prescribe Paracetamol”, “NMC Bill Death to Modern medicine” and “medical field is not business”.

The protesting students demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw the Bill.

