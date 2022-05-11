  • Download mobile app
11 May 2022, Edition - 2493, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CID to probe Chandru murder case, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Washington DC to attend India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
  • Bilawal Bhutto confirms, his party would support Shehbaz Sharif as a prime minister
Travel

Coimbatore

Meet to introduce new members

Covai Post Network

May 11, 2022

Share

The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Coimbatore Chapter held a “ Members Meet -2022” for its New Lifetime Members held on Tuesday 10/05/2022 at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women. There was a huge gathering by HR professionals who were representing several industry organizations. At about 100 new life members were introduced .

Mr. M.H. Raja, Secretary, National Personnel Management Institute was the special guest at the event and presented special gifts to the new members.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the NIMP Coimbatore Chapter, Dr. Y.E Sridhar, Secretary Mr. C. Manimaran, Treasurer Dr. T. Jayakumar, Vice Presidents, Mr. M. Srinivasan, Mr. V. Meenakshisundaram, Joint Secretary, Mr. M. Rajamanickam also attended and congratulated the new members.

The senior members, Mr. P. Muthuvelappan and Mr. P. Gandhimathinathan delivered a special address for the new members.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿