Meet to introduce new members

The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Coimbatore Chapter held a “ Members Meet -2022” for its New Lifetime Members held on Tuesday 10/05/2022 at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women. There was a huge gathering by HR professionals who were representing several industry organizations. At about 100 new life members were introduced .

Mr. M.H. Raja, Secretary, National Personnel Management Institute was the special guest at the event and presented special gifts to the new members.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the NIMP Coimbatore Chapter, Dr. Y.E Sridhar, Secretary Mr. C. Manimaran, Treasurer Dr. T. Jayakumar, Vice Presidents, Mr. M. Srinivasan, Mr. V. Meenakshisundaram, Joint Secretary, Mr. M. Rajamanickam also attended and congratulated the new members.

The senior members, Mr. P. Muthuvelappan and Mr. P. Gandhimathinathan delivered a special address for the new members.