Memu between Coimbatore-Mettupalayam introduced

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Train passengers from Mettupalayam and Coimbatore Thursday bid adieu to the decades old diesel trains and welcomed the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) with all modern facilities.

Over three decades, the nearly 35-km route was operated with diesel engines and is the gateway to the tourist town Ooty (Udhagamandaam).

Bowing to the demand, the railways Thursday introduced MEMU, which will run four times a day between these stations, benefiting traders, office and school goers and also tourists.

The modern train, with eight compartments, with engines on both ends with facility to move from one end to another, was designed and manufactured at Integral Coach Facrory at Chennai with 614 seating capacity and more than 1,700 standing passengers.

Besides, it has digital display, speaker and also surveillance cameras for safety, official sources said.

The train left Mettupalayam at 8.30 AM, after performing special pooja and distribution of sweets.