07 Mar 2020, Edition - 1698, Saturday
Men with black turban release 100s of black balloons in the air in Athupalam, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 7, 2020

Coimbatore : As the Shaheen Bagh protest against CAA, NRC and NPR entered the 18th day Saturday in the city, the protesters released black balloons in the air seeking to repeal CAA.

About 1,000 persons, including women, are sitting in Athupalam area in the city Shaheen Bagh for the last 18 days.

A section of the protesters tied black turban on their heads and released 100 of black balloons in the air, even as the many persons joined the protest on Saturday, since a bandh is being observed across the district.

They raised slogans against the Centre and demanded that the Act be immediately withdrawn immediately.

