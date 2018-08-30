  • Download mobile app

30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday

Coimbatore

Mercedes-Benz opens service facility in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Bolstering its service network expansion in Tier II markets, the country’s largest luxury manufacturers Mercedes-Benz opened a world-class service facility in the city, one of the largest in India.

This is one of its largest luxury service facility by Sundaram Motors spread across an extensive area of 80,000 sqft and will serve as a one-stop-shop destination for all customer service requirements in the region.

The facility was the 31st in South India and 10th in Tamil Nadu, said Mercedes-Benz India vIce-president-customer services and corporate affairs Santosh Iyer.

Sundaram Motors Executive Director Sharath Vijayaraghavan said the company rolled out Mercedes-Benz’s acclaimed ‘My Mercedes, My Service’ programme and had taken yet another step of strengthening the two decade-old
relationship.

The Rs16-crore facility is one of the largest in the country and can service 5,000 cars per year by using 26 service bays for preventive maintenance and body and paint.

