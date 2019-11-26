Mid day meal workers warn of indefinite strike in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Mid-day meal workers, majority of them women, today warned of an indefinite strike, if the State government did not not come

forward and negotiate on their demands, which include regularisation of their jobs.

Nearly 175 workers, led by Saradamani, the president of Tamil Nadu Mid Day Meals Employees Association, arrived at the District Collectorate and staged a demonstration, as part of State wide agitation, and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Besides regularisation of their jobs, the demands include promotion, time to time increment, Rs.9,000 as pension on retirement and filling the vacancies in the noon-meal centres across the State.

As the agitation caused problem to the pubic, all of them were arrested, even as they warned of indefinite strike, if the Government did not negotiate with the association on their demands.