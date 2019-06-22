  • Download mobile app
22 Jun 2019, Edition - 1439, Saturday
Coimbatore

Minister performs yagna for rains, opposition seeks his resignation

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2019

Coimbatore : Even as the State Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani performed yagna seeking divine intervention for rains, thousands of DMK workers today staged demonstration against the Government for its failure to supply adequate drinking water and sought resignation of Velumani.

Velumani and senior ruling party members performed the yagna at Perur Patteeswaran Temple seeking the blessings of rain god Varuna for copious rains in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, thousands of DMK workers, including women holding empty pots, staged demonstration in Pollachi and Periyanaickenpalayam in the district,
condemning the Government for not taking steps to supply adequate drinking water and held Velumani responsible for this.

The demo in Pollachi was led by party district convenor, Tendra Selvaraj, in the presence of DMK MP, Shanmugasundaram and former union minister M Kannappan, with hundreds of workers raising slogans seeking the resignation of Velumani.

A similar demonstration was held at Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts led by district secretary C R Ramachandran. .

Over 100 women protested by holding empty pots and raised slogans in support of their demand for distributing drinking water on a regular basis, police said.

Since there was no permission to hold the demonstrations, police arrested all the workers and leaders at both the places.

