Minister Velumani inspects rain-affected areas in Covai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Local Administration Minister S P Velumani today directed the officials to take preventive measures to tackle the problems arising out of the incessant rains so that the people in the city remain safe.



Velumani, along with the District Collector K Rajamani and the City Corporation Commissioner Sravan kumar Jatavath, inspected various

canals and pathways, flooded with rain waters.



He inspected the Rajavaikal, Puttuvikki and Noyyal bridge areas and directed the officials to take preventive measures to tackle the

problems being faced by the general public.



Velumani also asked them to take steps to prevent soil erosion and remove blockages in the drain to allow smooth flow of rain waters.