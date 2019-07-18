  • Download mobile app
18 Jul 2019, Edition - 1465, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Ayodhya case: Mediation to continue till July 31, next hearing on August 2, says SC
  • Congress accuses BJP of poaching MLAs. Listen in to former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah
  • Massive win for MumbaiPolice, Dawood’s nephew arrested by Anti-Extortion Cell.
Travel

Coimbatore

Miraculous escape for couple from burning car

Covai Post Network

July 18, 2019

Coimbatore : A middle-aged couple on Thursday had a providential escape, as they managed to get out of a burning car at the nick of time. The vehicle was totally gutted at Kaniyur on the outskirts.

Gunasekaran (47), an industrialist from Pallipalayam in Erode district, along with wife Dhanabagyam (43) was coming to the city for treatment in their car.

As the car reached Kaniyur toll plaza, Gunasekaran, who was driving, noticed black smoke emanating from the engine side, police said.

He immediately parked the car to the side and pulled out his wife. The moment his wife go down, the car caught fire and went into flames

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to put off the fire, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿