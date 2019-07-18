Miraculous escape for couple from burning car

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A middle-aged couple on Thursday had a providential escape, as they managed to get out of a burning car at the nick of time. The vehicle was totally gutted at Kaniyur on the outskirts.

Gunasekaran (47), an industrialist from Pallipalayam in Erode district, along with wife Dhanabagyam (43) was coming to the city for treatment in their car.

As the car reached Kaniyur toll plaza, Gunasekaran, who was driving, noticed black smoke emanating from the engine side, police said.

He immediately parked the car to the side and pulled out his wife. The moment his wife go down, the car caught fire and went into flames

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to put off the fire, they said.